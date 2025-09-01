24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a disturbing incident that culminated in a police encounter. The suspect, identified as Mahesh Kumar Raidas, was apprehended on charges filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Circle Officer Abhishek Singh, the complaint was lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that Raidas took his daughter to his house and committed the heinous act. Authorities quickly registered a case, launching an investigation that eventually led to Raidas' capture.

The arrest was made after police received a tip-off regarding Raidas's location near Bakoha crossing. In a tense standoff, the accused reportedly opened fire at the police, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in his leg injury and subsequent arrest. A .315 bore pistol and cartridge were recovered from Raidas, who is currently receiving medical treatment as legal proceedings are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)