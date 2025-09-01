Left Menu

24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter

A 24-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl was arrested following a police encounter. Circle Officer Abhishek Singh reported that the girl's father filed a complaint against Mahesh Kumar Raidas. A case was registered under the POCSO Act, and further legal processes are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 01-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 23:56 IST
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in a disturbing incident that culminated in a police encounter. The suspect, identified as Mahesh Kumar Raidas, was apprehended on charges filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to Circle Officer Abhishek Singh, the complaint was lodged by the victim's father, who alleged that Raidas took his daughter to his house and committed the heinous act. Authorities quickly registered a case, launching an investigation that eventually led to Raidas' capture.

The arrest was made after police received a tip-off regarding Raidas's location near Bakoha crossing. In a tense standoff, the accused reportedly opened fire at the police, prompting a retaliatory response that resulted in his leg injury and subsequent arrest. A .315 bore pistol and cartridge were recovered from Raidas, who is currently receiving medical treatment as legal proceedings are set to continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

France Leads Virtual Coalition Conference for Ukraine Support

 Global
2
Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

Trump Family's Crypto Debut: Tumultuous Start for World Liberty Tokens

 Global
3
Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

Ethanol Production Unrestricted: Boosting India's Biofuel Program

 India
4
Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

Thrilling US Open Quarters: Osaka Dethrones Gauff, Swiatek Shines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025