In a significant trilateral meeting held in Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his country's dedication to strengthening diplomatic ties with both China and Mongolia. The discussions underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial, equal, and comprehensive relations among these regional powers.

Putin's remarks, delivered during the assembly of leaders from the three nations, spotlight Russia's genuine commitment to expanding its influence and cooperation through diplomatic efforts. By emphasizing multifaceted partnerships, the leaders aim to enhance regional stability and economic synergy.

The meeting, as reported by Lidia Kelly and edited by Christian Schmollinger, reflects Russia's strategic positioning and its pursuit of robust alliances, particularly in the dynamic geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)