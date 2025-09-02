Left Menu

YouTuber Journalist Accused of Extortion: Businessman's Fight for Justice

A YouTuber journalist, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, is accused of extorting Rs 30,000 monthly from businessman Dilip Kumar Gupta under threats. An FIR has been filed at Rasra Police Station, and Sanjeev allegedly used his journalist status to spread misleading content against Dilip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:04 IST
YouTuber Journalist Accused of Extortion: Businessman's Fight for Justice
  • Country:
  • India

A YouTuber journalist has found himself in hot water after being accused of extortion. Police disclosed on Tuesday that the journalist allegedly demanded a hefty Rs 30,000 per month from a businessman, threatening unfavorable repercussions if the sum was not paid.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Gupta confirmed that the FIR was filed following a complaint by Dilip Kumar Gupta, a trader from Gudri Bazar in Rasra town. Allegedly, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, using his position as an accredited journalist, pressured Dilip to meet his financial demands, with threats of damaging his business if he didn't comply.

Additionally, the complainant accused Sanjeev of spreading misleading information about him via social media. The police have registered an FIR under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a thorough investigation is being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.

Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader ...

 India
2
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

 India
3
Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

 India
4
Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Mai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025