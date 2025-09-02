YouTuber Journalist Accused of Extortion: Businessman's Fight for Justice

A YouTuber journalist has found himself in hot water after being accused of extortion. Police disclosed on Tuesday that the journalist allegedly demanded a hefty Rs 30,000 per month from a businessman, threatening unfavorable repercussions if the sum was not paid.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Gupta confirmed that the FIR was filed following a complaint by Dilip Kumar Gupta, a trader from Gudri Bazar in Rasra town. Allegedly, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, using his position as an accredited journalist, pressured Dilip to meet his financial demands, with threats of damaging his business if he didn't comply.

Additionally, the complainant accused Sanjeev of spreading misleading information about him via social media. The police have registered an FIR under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a thorough investigation is being conducted.

