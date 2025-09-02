Meta Alert Foils Young Student’s Suicide Attempt in Uttar Pradesh

A suicidal message on Instagram was nearly tragic for a young woman, but the intervention by Uttar Pradesh police altered her fate. The police responded within a remarkable 16 minutes to a Meta alert, saving a 20-year-old student's life.

An alert from Meta came through on August 31, revealing a post with pesticide tablets and a suicidal caption. Police officials quickly escalated the alert, initiating swift action as directed by Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna.

The Bareilly police, using a shared mobile number, found and assisted the student who was discovered in distress. This successful rescue highlights a broader police initiative with Meta that has effectively saved 1,315 lives since the start of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)