Meta Alert Foils Young Student’s Suicide Attempt in Uttar Pradesh
A young woman's suicide attempt was thwarted by police in Uttar Pradesh following a Meta alert on an Instagram post. Within 16 minutes, officers reached her residence, saved her, and provided first aid. The case marks part of an ongoing police initiative that has saved 1,315 lives since January 2023.
A suicidal message on Instagram was nearly tragic for a young woman, but the intervention by Uttar Pradesh police altered her fate. The police responded within a remarkable 16 minutes to a Meta alert, saving a 20-year-old student's life.
An alert from Meta came through on August 31, revealing a post with pesticide tablets and a suicidal caption. Police officials quickly escalated the alert, initiating swift action as directed by Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna.
The Bareilly police, using a shared mobile number, found and assisted the student who was discovered in distress. This successful rescue highlights a broader police initiative with Meta that has effectively saved 1,315 lives since the start of 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
