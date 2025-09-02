Left Menu

Meta Alert Foils Young Student’s Suicide Attempt in Uttar Pradesh

A young woman's suicide attempt was thwarted by police in Uttar Pradesh following a Meta alert on an Instagram post. Within 16 minutes, officers reached her residence, saved her, and provided first aid. The case marks part of an ongoing police initiative that has saved 1,315 lives since January 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:37 IST
Meta Alert Foils Young Student’s Suicide Attempt in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suicidal message on Instagram was nearly tragic for a young woman, but the intervention by Uttar Pradesh police altered her fate. The police responded within a remarkable 16 minutes to a Meta alert, saving a 20-year-old student's life.

An alert from Meta came through on August 31, revealing a post with pesticide tablets and a suicidal caption. Police officials quickly escalated the alert, initiating swift action as directed by Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna.

The Bareilly police, using a shared mobile number, found and assisted the student who was discovered in distress. This successful rescue highlights a broader police initiative with Meta that has effectively saved 1,315 lives since the start of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange in Mumbai.

Ready for talks with Maharashtra government: Maratha quota agitation leader ...

 India
2
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Shifts to Temporary Residence

 India
3
Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

Yamuna Overflows: Flooding Threatens Trans-Yamuna Areas

 India
4
Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Maidan.

Maratha quota protesters haven't violated any law: Manoj Jarange at Azad Mai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025