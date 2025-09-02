On the eve of a major military parade in Beijing, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te emphasized on Tuesday that aggression is ultimately doomed to fail. Drawing from the lessons of World War Two and Taiwan's key victories in 1958, Lai underscored the importance of unity in the face of external pressure.

Over the past five years, Taiwan has repeatedly expressed concern about increased Chinese military activities around the island, as Beijing continues to push forward its territorial claims. Chinese President Xi Jinping, joined by leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is set to oversee a large military parade in Beijing, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of World War Two's conclusion.

Lai marked the 67th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, celebrating Taiwan's naval victory as a testament to the strength found in unity against aggression. As historical tensions resurface, Taiwan's government advised against attending Beijing's commemorative events, leading to heightened diplomatic friction.