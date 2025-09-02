Congress Demands Urgent Flood Relief for North India

The Congress party has issued a strong call for the central government to increase funding for flood-affected states in Northern India. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge insisted on a dedicated relief package for devastated regions like Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

Kharge emphasized the importance of avoiding political games during such crises and urged for comprehensive measures including relief, rehabilitation, and medical assistance. Expressing condolences, he promised support from his party to the impacted individuals and communities.

The adverse weather has continued to wreak havoc, with landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand claiming lives, while heavy rains in Punjab have led to school closures. In Jammu and Kashmir, the sacred pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi remains halted due to ongoing inclement weather and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)