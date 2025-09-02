Left Menu

Tension in Indonesia: Unrest in Bandung Raises Concerns

Indonesian police fired tear gas at protesters near Bandung universities amid growing unrest over government spending that has claimed eight lives. The protests, originating in Jakarta, have expanded nationwide, with police blocking roads and using rubber bullets. Authorities face criticism for their response to the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the city of Bandung, police escalated tensions by deploying tear gas against protesters near two universities, spurring criticism from student groups and raising alarms over the current civil unrest. The protests, initially sparked in Jakarta by governmental budgetary concerns, have expanded across the nation, leading to widespread turmoil.

At least eight fatalities have been reported, with authorities firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators. This response has prompted outrage from human rights organizations, which accuse the police of attempting to suppress dissent through forceful means, questioning the ethics of such tactics.

The civil unrest has drawn significant attention to the current political climate in Indonesia, with current President Prabowo Subianto engaging in discussions with labor unions over pressing issues. However, the government's approach to handling the protests has garnered international criticism, stressing the need for reform and dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

