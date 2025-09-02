Left Menu

Communal Tensions Rise: Activists Booked for Controversial Videos in Belthangady

Two activists, Girish Mattannanavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, have been booked in Belthangady for allegedly creating and sharing videos that disrupted communal harmony. This incident ties into a larger controversy involving allegations of serious crimes in Dharmasthala, prompting political parties to demand a deeper probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:59 IST
Two activists in Belthangady have been booked by authorities for allegedly disseminating videos deemed disruptive to communal harmony, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The legal action coincides with an ongoing investigation into serious allegations in Dharmasthala, leading to political reactions from both the Congress and BJP.

Investigations are ongoing, with police ensuring increased vigilance over social media outlets to prevent the spread of potentially inflammatory content.

