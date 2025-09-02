Bombay High Court Orders Maratha Reservation Protesters to Vacate Azad Maidan
The Bombay High Court has ordered activist Manoj Jarange and supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm, citing illegal occupation and disruption caused in Mumbai. The court criticized both the protestors and government for the situation, demanding normalcy be restored and warning of legal consequences.
The Bombay High Court has directed activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm, amid their protest for Maratha community reservations.
The court emphasized that the protest, now deemed illegal, has led to disruptions in Mumbai, warning of severe legal consequences if compliance is not met.
Pointing to a lapse in government action, the court stressed restoring normalcy and mandated city authorities to enforce the law against Jarange and his supporters.
