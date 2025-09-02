Left Menu

Mumbai on Lockdown: Maratha Quota Agitation Escalates

In an effort to manage the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, Mumbai police have blocked key entry points to the city. Despite instructions to vacate Azad Maidan, large numbers of protesters remain. Barricades are in place, and precautionary measures have been heightened to prevent unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:47 IST
Mumbai on Lockdown: Maratha Quota Agitation Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating Maratha quota agitation, Mumbai's entry points are under lockdown. The measure aims to manage the influx of protesters flooding the city to support activist Manoj Jarange's movement.

Authorities report that thousands of protesters and vehicles entered the city recently, prompting increased security measures at strategic locations.

The Bombay High Court intervened, directing protesters to vacate Azad Maidan. Meanwhile, the police continue efforts to maintain law and order as the protests persist and thousands remain in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomat Deepak Mittal: Bridging Nations

Diplomat Deepak Mittal: Bridging Nations

 India
2
Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact

Tragedy in Najafgarh: Social Media's Fatal Impact

 India
3
Karnataka's Strategic Transformation: New Corporations for Greater Bengaluru

Karnataka's Strategic Transformation: New Corporations for Greater Bengaluru

 India
4
Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025