Mumbai on Lockdown: Maratha Quota Agitation Escalates
In an effort to manage the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, Mumbai police have blocked key entry points to the city. Despite instructions to vacate Azad Maidan, large numbers of protesters remain. Barricades are in place, and precautionary measures have been heightened to prevent unrest.
Amid the escalating Maratha quota agitation, Mumbai's entry points are under lockdown. The measure aims to manage the influx of protesters flooding the city to support activist Manoj Jarange's movement.
Authorities report that thousands of protesters and vehicles entered the city recently, prompting increased security measures at strategic locations.
The Bombay High Court intervened, directing protesters to vacate Azad Maidan. Meanwhile, the police continue efforts to maintain law and order as the protests persist and thousands remain in the city.
