Maratha Quota Protest Escalates: Bombay HC Orders Eviction

The Bombay High Court has issued a directive for activist Manoj Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan by 3 pm on Tuesday or risk legal action. This order comes as Jarange leads a protest demanding reservations for the Maratha community.

The court, led by acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Aarti Sathe, stressed the need for immediate normalcy and highlighted lapses by both the protesters and the state government in managing the situation. Jarange's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, offered an apology on behalf of the supporters for any misconduct on the city streets.

With the protestors' numbers exceeding the allowed 5,000 people at Azad Maidan, the bench underscored the illegality of the occupation without a proper permit. A fresh application for continued protest is pending, but the court warned against assumption of permission. The police have been asked to ensure compliance, as the activist continues a hunger strike demanding a 10 percent quota for Marathas under the OBC category.