Kolkata Police Halt Military Truck for Reckless Driving
Kolkata Police intercepted a military truck for alleged reckless driving near the Writers' Building. Despite carrying both soldiers and officers, the truck was escorted to Hare Street police station. Army officials denied the allegations, claiming no traffic rules were violated, but a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Kolkata Police intercepted a military truck on Tuesday, accused of reckless driving near the iconic Writers' Building. This incident came a day after army personnel dismantled a TMC protest stage against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.
The situation unfolded around 11 am, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle trailing the high-speed truck. Senior police officers stated that the vehicle could have caused a major mishap while taking a sharp turn, as it carried soldiers and officers.
The army vehicle was escorted to Hare Street police station, where a case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. Army officials, however, refuted any wrongdoing, claiming their vehicle adhered to traffic norms when stopped by the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
