Left Menu

Kolkata Police Halt Military Truck for Reckless Driving

Kolkata Police intercepted a military truck for alleged reckless driving near the Writers' Building. Despite carrying both soldiers and officers, the truck was escorted to Hare Street police station. Army officials denied the allegations, claiming no traffic rules were violated, but a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:05 IST
Kolkata Police Halt Military Truck for Reckless Driving
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Kolkata Police intercepted a military truck on Tuesday, accused of reckless driving near the iconic Writers' Building. This incident came a day after army personnel dismantled a TMC protest stage against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

The situation unfolded around 11 am, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle trailing the high-speed truck. Senior police officers stated that the vehicle could have caused a major mishap while taking a sharp turn, as it carried soldiers and officers.

The army vehicle was escorted to Hare Street police station, where a case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. Army officials, however, refuted any wrongdoing, claiming their vehicle adhered to traffic norms when stopped by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

Jeep Accident Claims Two Lives in Dramatic Rescue Effort

 India
2
Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

Tension Escalates at Azad Maidan as Police Clear Protest Vehicles

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case

 India
4
Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

Putin's Stance on EU Membership and NATO Relations

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025