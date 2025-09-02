Kolkata Police Halt Military Truck for Reckless Driving

In a dramatic turn of events, Kolkata Police intercepted a military truck on Tuesday, accused of reckless driving near the iconic Writers' Building. This incident came a day after army personnel dismantled a TMC protest stage against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

The situation unfolded around 11 am, with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle trailing the high-speed truck. Senior police officers stated that the vehicle could have caused a major mishap while taking a sharp turn, as it carried soldiers and officers.

The army vehicle was escorted to Hare Street police station, where a case was registered under the Motor Vehicles Act. Army officials, however, refuted any wrongdoing, claiming their vehicle adhered to traffic norms when stopped by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)