Delhi Police Crack Down on Aligarh's Illegal Arms Factory

Delhi Police dismantled an illegal arms factory in Aligarh, recovering a huge cache of firearms and arresting three men, including the alleged kingpin. This bust follows a shooting incident in Delhi, leading investigators to uncover a vast network of illegal weapon manufacturing and distribution.

The Delhi Police have dismantled a clandestine arms manufacturing unit in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, uncovering an extensive cache of country-made weapons and raw material, as well as machinery for weapon production, officials declared on Tuesday.

Three individuals, including the suspected ringleader running these operations for nearly two decades, have been taken into custody. The probe was initiated following a shooting incident on the night of August 11-12 in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, where a juvenile shot a man over a dispute involving the purchase of a religious idol.

The juvenile's arrest and subsequent interrogation led authorities to identify a network of illegal arms supply, originating in Aligarh. This discovery resulted in the arrest of several suspects, closure of the illicit factory, seizure of numerous weapons, and detention of an individual identified as Hanvir, revealing his long-term involvement in the arms trade.

