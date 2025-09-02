Left Menu

Controversy and Alleged Conspiracy in Dharmasthala

The Enforcement Directorate is probing alleged foreign funding in the Dharmasthala row in Karnataka. This investigation is focusing on potential use of suspect funds for communal conspiracy. The BJP has demanded further investigation by the NIA, while a former worker's claims against temple authorities have led to ongoing scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a preliminary probe into allegations of dubious foreign funding linked to communal conspiracies in the ongoing Dharmasthala controversy in Karnataka, according to official sources on Tuesday.

Sources indicated that the agency is actively accumulating evidence from various entities, including NGOs, suspected of utilizing suspect funds to escalate the controversy. The investigation falls under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), with potential actions pending based on findings, sources added.

The Karnataka BJP organized a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally in response, condemning the alleged smear campaign against the temple town. The party has called for an NIA investigation and criticized the Congress government for its handling of the situation. The controversy began following allegations from former worker Chinnaiah against temple administrators, leading to perjury charges and an SIT probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

