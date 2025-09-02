Woman Arrested Under POCSO for Alleged Exploitation of Minor
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly absconding with a 17-year-old boy and sexually exploiting him. They were found in Kollur, Karnataka, after being missing for five days. The woman has been remanded to custody while the boy was returned to his family.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly fleeing with and sexually exploiting a 17-year-old boy, said police on Tuesday.
The woman, who is a mother of two, disappeared with her distant relative about a week ago. Authorities tracked them down to Kollur, Karnataka, five days later after separate missing persons reports were filed by their families.
According to the police, the pair avoided using mobile phones to evade detection. They were detained in Kollur, where the woman had rented accommodation in an attempt to 'settle down.' Allegations state that she and the minor first met at a family event, prompting the alleged misconduct. Police report that she took off with the boy from his village within Kuthiyathodu police jurisdiction after her husband attempted to bring her back home. Cherthala police arrested the woman under the POCSO Act, and she has been remanded to judicial custody, while the boy was returned to his family.
