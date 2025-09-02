Militancy Surge: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under Attack

On Tuesday, a violent attack on a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of five terrorists. Officials confirmed that the militants targeted the Federal Constabulary (FC) Lines in Bannu district, adjoining North Waziristan and Afghanistan.

The assault began with a suicide bomber ramming an explosives-laden vehicle near the main gate, leading to a firefight that left six policemen injured. During the operation, combined forces of police and paramilitary personnel killed four more militants.

The recent surge in militancy has concerned authorities, especially after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) opted to end its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. Analysts report a worrying rise in attacks, marking August as one of the most violent months in recent history.

