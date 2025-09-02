Left Menu

Militancy Surge: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under Attack

Five terrorists were killed after attacking the paramilitary headquarters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, injuring six policemen. The attack involved a suicide car bomber. The region saw increased militant activity following the end of a ceasefire with the Pakistani Taliban.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:42 IST
On Tuesday, a violent attack on a paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan's troubled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province resulted in the deaths of five terrorists. Officials confirmed that the militants targeted the Federal Constabulary (FC) Lines in Bannu district, adjoining North Waziristan and Afghanistan.

The assault began with a suicide bomber ramming an explosives-laden vehicle near the main gate, leading to a firefight that left six policemen injured. During the operation, combined forces of police and paramilitary personnel killed four more militants.

The recent surge in militancy has concerned authorities, especially after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) opted to end its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. Analysts report a worrying rise in attacks, marking August as one of the most violent months in recent history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

