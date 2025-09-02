Left Menu

Punjab Police Cracks JeM Terror Module Linked to Cab Driver's Murder

The Punjab Police arrested three individuals from Jammu and Kashmir involved in the murder of a cab driver and exposed a terror network linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The suspects were connected to previous weapon cases. Police efforts continue to dismantle anti-national networks in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:52 IST
Punjab Police Cracks JeM Terror Module Linked to Cab Driver's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police successfully arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, unveiling their alleged involvement in the murder of a cab driver and a terror module tied to the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as reported by a senior police officer.

Identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, and Munish Singh alias Ansh, the suspects have all been linked to past criminal activities. Bashir was notably wanted under the UAPA and Arms Act, with his brother previously caught with an arsenal linked to JeM. Both brothers have ties as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for JeM, according to the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

This breakthrough in the investigation came amidst the probe into the abduction and murder of Anil Kumar, who was last in contact on August 28. The arrest of these individuals and the recovery of a stolen vehicle and weapon highlight the ongoing dedication of the police to securing the region and dismantling potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

Black Rock Coffee Bar Brewing IPO Ambitions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Connection

Madhya Pradesh Police Trainees Engage in Village Outreach for Community Conn...

 India
3
Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

Unified Learning Spaces: Transforming ECCE with Co-located Anganwadis

 India
4
BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

BCCI Seeks New Sponsors Amid Online Gaming Ban

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025