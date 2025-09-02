Punjab Police Cracks JeM Terror Module Linked to Cab Driver's Murder

Punjab Police successfully arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, unveiling their alleged involvement in the murder of a cab driver and a terror module tied to the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), as reported by a senior police officer.

Identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim, and Munish Singh alias Ansh, the suspects have all been linked to past criminal activities. Bashir was notably wanted under the UAPA and Arms Act, with his brother previously caught with an arsenal linked to JeM. Both brothers have ties as Over Ground Workers (OGWs) for JeM, according to the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

This breakthrough in the investigation came amidst the probe into the abduction and murder of Anil Kumar, who was last in contact on August 28. The arrest of these individuals and the recovery of a stolen vehicle and weapon highlight the ongoing dedication of the police to securing the region and dismantling potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)