Justice Served: Husband Convicted in Dowry Death Disguised as COVID-19 Fatality

A Muzaffarnagar court sentenced Aas Mohammad to 10 years in prison for the dowry-related murder of his wife, Tabassum, initially falsely reported as a COVID-19 death. The court also imposed a fine but acquitted his mother and brother due to insufficient evidence. The conviction followed a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:31 IST
Justice Served: Husband Convicted in Dowry Death Disguised as COVID-19 Fatality
A court in Muzaffarnagar has sentenced Aas Mohammad to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for murdering his wife, Tabassum, in a dowry-related crime. His wife's death had been falsely reported as caused by COVID-19.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishant Singla not only sentenced Mohammad to a decade behind bars but also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000. However, the judge acquitted Mohammad's mother, Shamima, and his brother, Insaf, due to a lack of evidence.

Government counsel Amit Kumar Tyagi disclosed that Tabassum, approximately 25 years old, was strangled on June 6, 2020, at her in-laws' home. The family initially claimed she died from the coronavirus and even buried her body without police notification. The truth emerged after police exhumed the body and a post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation, leading to the conviction.

