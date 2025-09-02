Tragic Farewell: Young Couple's Train Tragedy

A young man and woman, both around 21-22 years old, reportedly took their own lives by stepping in front of a moving train on Tuesday morning. The Superintendent of Police, Suraj Kumar Rai, confirmed the incident occurred as the Janata Express traveled from Saharanpur to Delhi, near Aheda Halt.

Eyewitness accounts suggested the couple waited beside the railway track before making the fatal decision as the train approached, leading to immediate fatalities. Police swiftly arrived at the scene to commence their investigation and transported the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Authorities have yet to identify the individuals, but preliminary findings suggest a romantic link might have been a motive. Both the Government Railway Police and local police are conducting a thorough investigation into the unfortunate event.