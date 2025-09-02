Left Menu

Acquittal in High-Profile Anantnag Murder Case

A court in Anantnag district acquitted Bilal Ahmad Sofi of charges relating to the murder of his pregnant wife. The court cited the prosecution's inability to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Sofi, accused of assaulting his wife, was cleared of all charges and discharged from bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:58 IST
Acquittal in High-Profile Anantnag Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has acquitted a man accused of murdering his pregnant wife, on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina delivered the judgment, freeing Bilal Ahmad Sofi of all charges related to his wife's death.

The verdict was announced on Monday, following reservation on August 8, and highlighted the prosecution's inadequacies in proving the allegations under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

 Global
2
India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 India
3
Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cric...

 India
4
Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025