Acquittal in High-Profile Anantnag Murder Case

A court in Anantnag district acquitted Bilal Ahmad Sofi of charges relating to the murder of his pregnant wife. The court cited the prosecution's inability to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Sofi, accused of assaulting his wife, was cleared of all charges and discharged from bonds.
The court in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has acquitted a man accused of murdering his pregnant wife, on the grounds that the prosecution failed to establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Tahir Khurshid Raina delivered the judgment, freeing Bilal Ahmad Sofi of all charges related to his wife's death.
The verdict was announced on Monday, following reservation on August 8, and highlighted the prosecution's inadequacies in proving the allegations under section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code.
