Left Menu

Controversy Over Voter ID: Pawan Khera Under Scrutiny

Congress leader Pawan Khera has received a notice for allegedly being registered in more than one electoral constituency. The BJP claims Khera possesses multiple voter IDs, with accusations directed at Congress for election misconduct. Khera blames election officials for administrative lapses and demands accountability from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:09 IST
Controversy Over Voter ID: Pawan Khera Under Scrutiny
Notice
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the poll authorities in Delhi have issued a formal notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera. The notice accuses Khera of being registered in more than one electoral constituency.

The district election officer of New Delhi district publicly shared the notice, directing Khera to respond by September 8. The allegations have further stirred political tensions, with the BJP asserting that Khera has dual voter IDs.

In response, Khera shifted the blame to election authorities, maintaining that any discrepancies were due to administrative errors. The BJP has demanded an investigation into this alleged electoral misconduct.

TRENDING

1
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements

 Global
2
India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

India and US: Bridging Trade Gaps Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 India
3
Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cricket

Prasidh Krishna: Rising to Challenges and Crafting New Chapters in Test Cric...

 India
4
Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

Premier League's Summer Transfer Window: A Display of Financial Power

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025