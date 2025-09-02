Controversy Over Voter ID: Pawan Khera Under Scrutiny
Congress leader Pawan Khera has received a notice for allegedly being registered in more than one electoral constituency. The BJP claims Khera possesses multiple voter IDs, with accusations directed at Congress for election misconduct. Khera blames election officials for administrative lapses and demands accountability from the BJP.
In a significant development, the poll authorities in Delhi have issued a formal notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera. The notice accuses Khera of being registered in more than one electoral constituency.
The district election officer of New Delhi district publicly shared the notice, directing Khera to respond by September 8. The allegations have further stirred political tensions, with the BJP asserting that Khera has dual voter IDs.
In response, Khera shifted the blame to election authorities, maintaining that any discrepancies were due to administrative errors. The BJP has demanded an investigation into this alleged electoral misconduct.
