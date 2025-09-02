Left Menu

Chancellor Merz to Virtually Join Strategic Talks on Ukraine's Future

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his virtual participation in a meeting with 30 nations to deliberate on enhancing Ukraine's security. The discussions aim to provide stability for Ukraine after a peace agreement with Russia, with security guarantees being a pivotal part of the dialogue.

Updated: 02-09-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:45 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has confirmed his virtual attendance for an upcoming meeting set for Thursday, where leaders from approximately 30 countries will convene to discuss bolstering Ukraine's security framework.

The conference is significant as it will focus on strategies to ensure Ukraine's safety and stability following a potential peace agreement with Russia. This international dialogue forms part of broader efforts to stabilize the region post-conflict.

"Security guarantees will play a pivotal role," Merz stated during a press conference in Berlin, emphasizing the importance of long-term peace and security measures for Ukraine.

