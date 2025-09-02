CDB Marks World Coconut Day with Revised Schemes and Export Excellence Awards

The Coconut Development Board (CDB) celebrated World Coconut Day 2025 with a major event at the Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly, Kerala, where it launched newly revised schemes and presented the Export Excellence Awards to leading contributors in the coconut sector. The event brought together policymakers, exporters, farmers, and industry representatives to highlight the importance of sustainable coconut cultivation and value addition.

Renewed Push for Coconut Development

Addressing the gathering, Shri M.K. Raghavan, Member of Parliament and CDB Board Member, emphasized the need for processing and product diversification in the coconut sector. He highlighted the government’s introduction of several schemes for coconut cultivation and industry, noting that financial assistance has been increased manifold under the Board’s initiatives.

Raghavan urged farmers to seize this opportunity to improve both production and productivity, especially in Kerala, which once led the nation in coconut cultivation but has since fallen behind. “We must work in a focused manner to regain Kerala’s lost glory in coconut farming,” he said, motivating farmers to adopt innovative approaches for higher yields.

Focus on Sustainability and Profitability

In his opening remarks, Dr. Prabhat Kumar, CEO of CDB, underlined the need for a sustainable and profitable coconut sector. Announcing a substantial hike in subsidies, he informed the audience that support for the Area Expansion Programme has been raised from ₹6,500 per hectare to ₹56,000, while the subsidy for seedling production has increased from ₹8 to ₹45.

He stressed the importance of integrated efforts in production, processing, marketing, and exports, calling on all stakeholders to work together for holistic growth of the sector.

Shri Suba Nagarajan, Chairman of CDB, added that the Board has been allocated a larger budget for integrated development schemes. He highlighted plans to build a climate-resilient coconut economy by promoting value addition, skill development, and revised financial support structures, aimed at providing sustainable livelihoods for millions of farmers and workers.

Recognizing Export Excellence

The event also featured the CDB Export Excellence Awards, honoring companies and organizations that have excelled in global trade of coconut-based products:

Best Coconut Shell-Based Product Exporter : Gold: United Carbon Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Tirupur, Tamil Nadu Silver: Nova Carbons India Pvt. Ltd., Tirunelveli Bronze: Jacobi Carbons India Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore

Best Coconut Kernel-Based Product Exporter : Gold: Marico Ltd., Mumbai Silver: Mezhukkattil Mills, Aluva, Kerala Bronze: Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai

Best Coconut Water-Based Product Exporter : Gold: Sakthi Coco Products, Pollachi, Tamil Nadu

Special Recognitions : Best Women Exporter: Carbure Activated Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore Best FPO Exporter: Global Coconut Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Tirupur



Knowledge Sharing and Publications

Several important CDB publications were released during the event to guide farmers and stakeholders:

Improved Coconut Cultivation Technologies – released by Shri M.K. Raghavan .

CDB Schemes Booklet (English) – released by Dr. Prabhat Kumar, CEO, CDB .

CDB Schemes Booklet (Hindi) – released by Shri Suba Nagarajan, Chairman, CDB .

Guidelines on CDB’s Revised Schemes – released by Dr. B. Hanumanthe Gowda, CCDO.

Driving Viksit Bharat Goals

The celebration of World Coconut Day by CDB reflects the government’s broader vision of promoting agriculture-led industrial growth, export competitiveness, and farmer welfare. With expanded schemes, enhanced subsidies, and global recognition for exporters, the coconut sector is being positioned as a vital contributor to Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

By combining research, innovation, and international trade, the initiatives announced at the event aim to strengthen India’s standing as a leading global player in coconut production and exports.