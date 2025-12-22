Tragic Turn in Kerala: Family of Four Found Dead
A family of four was discovered dead in their home in Ramanthali, north Kerala. Initial investigations revealed that a 38-year-old man and his 60-year-old mother were found hanging, while his two young children were found lifeless on the floor. The Payyanur police are investigating the case.
A grim discovery was made in Ramanthali, a district in north Kerala, when four members of a family were found dead in their residence last Monday night, police reported.
The bodies of a 38-year-old male, his 60-year-old mother, and two children, aged five and two, were uncovered at around 8 pm, authorities confirmed.
Preliminary findings suggest that the man and his mother died by hanging, while the two young children were found on the floor. Payyanur police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.
