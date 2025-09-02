Delhi Father Convicted of Daughter's Murder in Shocking Case
A Delhi court convicted Viraj Rai for the murder of his seven-year-old daughter. The court found strong evidence, including eyewitness and doctor testimonies, to prove the accused strangled his daughter with a wire. The conviction was based on reliable evidence and Rai's voluntary confession.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has delivered a guilty verdict against Viraj Rai for the 2019 murder of his seven-year-old daughter. This conviction arises from compelling evidence, including eyewitness testimonials and Rai's spontaneous confession.
The testimony of the child's brother, who witnessed the events, played a crucial role in the court establishing that the child had been in the accused's custody before her tragic death. The medical report confirmed death by asphyxia due to strangulation.
Judge Saumya Chauhan noted that Rai's failure to explain the circumstances of the girl's death led to a strong presumption of guilt. With sentencing yet to be determined, the case highlights the solid investigative work undertaken.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- court
- murder
- conviction
- Viraj Rai
- daughter
- strangulation
- evidence
- confession
- wire
ALSO READ
Kim Jong Un's Daughter in Beijing: Leadership Implications
My mother was abused from dais of RJD-Congress, I never imagined it would happen; it was insult to mothers and daughters of Bihar: PM.
BRS suspends MLC and party supremo KCR's daughter Kavitha for ''anti-party activities''.
Tragic Honour Killing: Father Stages Daughter's Murder as Suicide
BJP govt launched operations, arrested infiltrators who used to marry our daughters: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.