Delhi Father Convicted of Daughter's Murder in Shocking Case

A Delhi court has delivered a guilty verdict against Viraj Rai for the 2019 murder of his seven-year-old daughter. This conviction arises from compelling evidence, including eyewitness testimonials and Rai's spontaneous confession.

The testimony of the child's brother, who witnessed the events, played a crucial role in the court establishing that the child had been in the accused's custody before her tragic death. The medical report confirmed death by asphyxia due to strangulation.

Judge Saumya Chauhan noted that Rai's failure to explain the circumstances of the girl's death led to a strong presumption of guilt. With sentencing yet to be determined, the case highlights the solid investigative work undertaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)