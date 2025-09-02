Left Menu

Hope for Diplomatic Dialogue: Iran and U.S. Negotiations

Ali Larijani, Iran's Supreme National Security council secretary, stated that negotiations with the United States are still possible. However, he criticized the U.S. for proposing impractical demands like missile restrictions, arguing that such issues hinder productive dialogue.

The possibility of renewed diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington remains, as affirmed by Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security council. His recent post on X revealed that pathways to negotiation are not entirely closed.

Larijani emphasized that Iran seeks rational negotiations; however, he critiqued the inclusion of demands deemed unrealistic, like missile restrictions, by the U.S., as counterproductive to fostering an environment for fruitful talks.

This development comes amidst a backdrop of strained relations between the two nations, igniting speculations on the future trajectory of international diplomacy and regional security.

