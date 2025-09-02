China-Pakistan Relations Strengthened: Key Summit Discussions Highlight Future Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic meeting, Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, joined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on bolstering bilateral and regional cooperation. The meeting underscored the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China as they aim to accelerate the development of shared economic and strategic goals.

The discussions centered on enhancing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and ensuring the safety of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan. The leaders emphasized strengthening their partnership to adapt to global changes, highlighting the importance of mutual support in maintaining regional peace and development.

President Xi expressed China's commitment to assist Pakistan in economic growth, particularly during the second phase of the CPEC. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif praised China's support and reiterated Pakistan's dedication to upholding the one-China policy, signaling a future of continued cooperation and mutual benefit.