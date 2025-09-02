Missing Teen Found at Bus Terminal After 3-Months

A 14-year-old girl, missing from her home in southwest Delhi's Dabri area for over three months, has been located, police announced on Tuesday.

The teenager, who had left after an argument over household chores, was found at Anand Vihar bus terminal. She initially traveled to Samastipur, Bihar, upon leaving home.

Authorities employed comprehensive investigative tactics, including technical surveillance, to track the girl down. She has been returned to the Dabri police station for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)