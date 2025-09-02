Missing Teen Found at Bus Terminal After 3-Months
A 14-year-old girl, who fled her home after a disagreement with her mother, was found at Anand Vihar bus terminal three months later. She had traveled to Samastipur, Bihar, after leaving home and was reported missing on May 27. Police used various methods to trace her.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A 14-year-old girl, missing from her home in southwest Delhi's Dabri area for over three months, has been located, police announced on Tuesday.
The teenager, who had left after an argument over household chores, was found at Anand Vihar bus terminal. She initially traveled to Samastipur, Bihar, upon leaving home.
Authorities employed comprehensive investigative tactics, including technical surveillance, to track the girl down. She has been returned to the Dabri police station for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Calls for Accountability Amidst Controversy in Bihar
Bihar Bandh Called to Protest Insults at PM Modi
PM Modi Responds to Insult Against His Mother, Sparks Outrage in Bihar
Bihar Boosts Medical Education with Stipend Hike and New Colleges
PM Modi Launches Jeevika Nidhi in Bihar to Empower Rural Women Entrepreneurs