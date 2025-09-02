Left Menu

Missing Teen Found at Bus Terminal After 3-Months

A 14-year-old girl, who fled her home after a disagreement with her mother, was found at Anand Vihar bus terminal three months later. She had traveled to Samastipur, Bihar, after leaving home and was reported missing on May 27. Police used various methods to trace her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:42 IST
Missing Teen Found at Bus Terminal After 3-Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl, missing from her home in southwest Delhi's Dabri area for over three months, has been located, police announced on Tuesday.

The teenager, who had left after an argument over household chores, was found at Anand Vihar bus terminal. She initially traveled to Samastipur, Bihar, upon leaving home.

Authorities employed comprehensive investigative tactics, including technical surveillance, to track the girl down. She has been returned to the Dabri police station for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global
2
Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

 India
3
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

 India
4
Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025