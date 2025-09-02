Left Menu

Tragedy at Betwa: Man's Body Recovered After Fatal Jump

The body of a 21-year-old man who jumped off the Erach bridge into the Betwa river was recovered by authorities. The young man, identified as Aniket from Bhadarwara village, left home after a dispute. His body was found 2 km from the jumping site after a search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:17 IST
Tragedy at Betwa: Man's Body Recovered After Fatal Jump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The lifeless body of a 21-year-old man, who tragically leapt from a bridge into the Betwa river, was retrieved approximately 2 kilometers from the initial jump site, local authorities reported.

Aniket, hailing from Bhadarwara village, reportedly departed his home following a disagreement with his father. Witnesses claim they saw him plunge into the Betwa river from the Erach bridge, prompting them to alert his family immediately.

Search efforts commenced Friday evening, involving divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), according to JP Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonchh police station. On Tuesday, the body was found near Dhamdauli village, subsequently returned to his family post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

France's Bond Yield Surge Amid Political Turbulence

 Global
2
Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

Vyuha Labs: Pioneering Cyber Innovation for Enhanced Security

 India
3
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Ends Fast After Government Agreement

 India
4
Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025