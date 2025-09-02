Tragedy at Betwa: Man's Body Recovered After Fatal Jump
The body of a 21-year-old man who jumped off the Erach bridge into the Betwa river was recovered by authorities. The young man, identified as Aniket from Bhadarwara village, left home after a dispute. His body was found 2 km from the jumping site after a search operation.
The lifeless body of a 21-year-old man, who tragically leapt from a bridge into the Betwa river, was retrieved approximately 2 kilometers from the initial jump site, local authorities reported.
Aniket, hailing from Bhadarwara village, reportedly departed his home following a disagreement with his father. Witnesses claim they saw him plunge into the Betwa river from the Erach bridge, prompting them to alert his family immediately.
Search efforts commenced Friday evening, involving divers and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), according to JP Pal, the Station House Officer of Poonchh police station. On Tuesday, the body was found near Dhamdauli village, subsequently returned to his family post-autopsy.
