Marseille Stabbing Incident: Police Neutralize Attacker

In Marseille, a man stabbed four people on a Tuesday afternoon before being shot by police. His condition is life-threatening, while the victims are stable. The incident occurred in Marseille's first arrondissement at 1245 GMT, with further details pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:21 IST
A violent stabbing occurred in the heart of Marseille, southern France, where a man attacked four people before police intervened. The attacker was shot and is now in life-threatening condition, while the victims are not critically injured.

Authorities reported the attack happened around 1245 GMT in Marseille's first arrondissement. The police responded promptly, ensuring the safety of the public.

Currently, additional details on the motive or identity of the attacker remain undisclosed as investigations continue.

