International Cyber Fraud Ring Busted: Four More Arrested in Punjab

The Gurugram police arrested four individuals, including three women, from Punjab's Ludhiana linked to an international cyber fraud operation with ties to Chinese call centers in Cambodia and Laos. The accused, including a brother-sister duo, were involved in scamming a Gurugram victim of Rs 36 lakh.

Updated: 02-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:58 IST
The Gurugram police have successfully apprehended four individuals, including three women, from Ludhiana, Punjab, in connection with an international cyber fraud case associated with Chinese call centers in Cambodia and Laos, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Those arrested include Ritika, alias Riti, her brother Hemant, Prachi, alias Pari, and Sejal. They allegedly collaborated with another accused, Shiva, in Laos, engaging in fraudulent activities on a salary and commission basis. Police recovered four passports and four mobile phones from them.

Following Shiva's arrest, police interrogated him, uncovering the details of the four accomplices who were apprehended this week. All five suspects had returned to India on August 14 after defrauding a Gurugram resident of Rs 36 lakh. Authorities have detained 13 individuals in total and are proceeding with a four-day remand of the accused, according to Priyanshu Dewan, ACP of Gurugram cyber cell.

