Brutal Village Feud: Man Succumbs to Vicious Attack

A tragic incident of violent assault resulting in death unfolded in a village on Tuesday morning. Suresh Keshav was assaulted by a group of men due to long-standing enmity, police report.

The victim, Suresh Keshav, aged 26, was working in his field when attacked by the assailants. They severely beat him with sticks, causing fractures, and shot him in the leg before fleeing.

The police have registered a case against seven individuals. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects following Suresh's demise at a medical facility. The incident has left the local community in shock.

