Left Menu

Brutal Village Feud: Man Succumbs to Vicious Attack

A man named Suresh Keshav was attacked and later died after a brutal assault in a village. Police have filed a case against seven men, including known individuals and unidentified conspirators. The incident is related to an old enmity, with the accused also threatening the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST
Brutal Village Feud: Man Succumbs to Vicious Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident of violent assault resulting in death unfolded in a village on Tuesday morning. Suresh Keshav was assaulted by a group of men due to long-standing enmity, police report.

The victim, Suresh Keshav, aged 26, was working in his field when attacked by the assailants. They severely beat him with sticks, causing fractures, and shot him in the leg before fleeing.

The police have registered a case against seven individuals. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects following Suresh's demise at a medical facility. The incident has left the local community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

DUDE Wipes Powers Up Philadelphia Eagles' 'Tush Push'

 Global
2
Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

Jannik Sinner's Close Call at the U.S. Open

 Global
3
Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

Global Bonds Whirl as Economic Jitters Intensify

 Global
4
SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

SGPC Employees Donate to Punjab Flood Relief

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025