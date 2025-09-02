Brutal Village Feud: Man Succumbs to Vicious Attack
A man named Suresh Keshav was attacked and later died after a brutal assault in a village. Police have filed a case against seven men, including known individuals and unidentified conspirators. The incident is related to an old enmity, with the accused also threatening the victim's family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident of violent assault resulting in death unfolded in a village on Tuesday morning. Suresh Keshav was assaulted by a group of men due to long-standing enmity, police report.
The victim, Suresh Keshav, aged 26, was working in his field when attacked by the assailants. They severely beat him with sticks, causing fractures, and shot him in the leg before fleeing.
The police have registered a case against seven individuals. Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects following Suresh's demise at a medical facility. The incident has left the local community in shock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Migrant Labourer Allegedly Assaulted for Speaking Bengali
Seven Arrested in Shocking Kinnikambla Assault Case
Tragic Family Assault: Murders and Survival in Dumka
Gérard Depardieu Stands Trial Amidst Allegations of Sexual Assault
24-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Assault on Minor Sparks Police Encounter