Omar Abdullah Thanks Haryana and Delhi for Flood Relief Support

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Delhi for their support in flood relief efforts. Haryana contributed Rs 5 crore, and Delhi offered assistance to relief operations, following severe monsoon-induced floods causing significant loss and damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:17 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of devastating floods, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed heartfelt gratitude to his counterparts in Haryana and Delhi for their substantial support.

On Tuesday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged Rs 5 crore towards the relief fund, while Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally contacted Abdullah to assure her government's assistance in the Union Territory's recovery efforts.

Abdullah emphasized that this generosity reinforces ongoing relief and rehabilitation work, noting the severe impact of floods which resulted in over 130 casualties and extensive damage across multiple districts. The monsoon's fury was notably felt in Kishtwar, Kathua, Reasi, and Ramban since mid-August.

