Stabbing Rampage in Marseille: Hotel Manager and Family Targeted

In Marseille, a Tunisian attacker stabbed five people, including a hotel manager and his son. After being evicted for unpaid rent, the assailant attacked with two knives and a crowbar, leaving one in critical condition before being shot by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent incident unfolded in the southern French city of Marseille, leaving five people injured after an attacker targeted a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. The local prosecutor reported that among the wounded were a hotel manager and his son.

The attacker, who wielded two knives and a crowbar, was identified as a Tunisian national and a legal immigrant. He succumbed to police gunfire following the assault. Prosecutor Nicolas Bessone confirmed these details during a press briefing.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m., following the eviction of the attacker from the hotel for failing to pay rent. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

