Stabbing Rampage in Marseille: Hotel Manager and Family Targeted
In Marseille, a Tunisian attacker stabbed five people, including a hotel manager and his son. After being evicted for unpaid rent, the assailant attacked with two knives and a crowbar, leaving one in critical condition before being shot by police.
A violent incident unfolded in the southern French city of Marseille, leaving five people injured after an attacker targeted a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. The local prosecutor reported that among the wounded were a hotel manager and his son.
The attacker, who wielded two knives and a crowbar, was identified as a Tunisian national and a legal immigrant. He succumbed to police gunfire following the assault. Prosecutor Nicolas Bessone confirmed these details during a press briefing.
The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m., following the eviction of the attacker from the hotel for failing to pay rent. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
