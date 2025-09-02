Stabbing Rampage in Marseille: Hotel Manager and Family Targeted

A violent incident unfolded in the southern French city of Marseille, leaving five people injured after an attacker targeted a hotel on Tuesday afternoon. The local prosecutor reported that among the wounded were a hotel manager and his son.

The attacker, who wielded two knives and a crowbar, was identified as a Tunisian national and a legal immigrant. He succumbed to police gunfire following the assault. Prosecutor Nicolas Bessone confirmed these details during a press briefing.

The incident occurred at 2:45 p.m., following the eviction of the attacker from the hotel for failing to pay rent. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

