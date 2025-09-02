Left Menu

Family Strife: Shocking Family Murder Over Land Dispute

An elderly man named Gulfaam was allegedly murdered by his sons and daughter-in-law due to a land dispute in Sisaula Burzurg village. The accused, frustrated over perceived neglect and financial plans, drugged and strangled him. The police have arrested the trio and recovered the murder weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was allegedly murdered by his sons and daughter-in-law amidst a land dispute, police revealed on Tuesday.

The suspects reportedly drugged him with sleeping pills mixed into a cold drink before strangling him using a rope in Sisaula Burzurg village on Saturday night.

A senior police officer disclosed that the land dispute originated from Gulfaam's perceived neglect of his children from a previous marriage. He allegedly favored his second wife and was planning to sell land for her daughters' marriages. This decision infuriated his sons, Arslan and Fardeen, as well as Arslan's wife, Shahzadi. The family has since been detained by police, who recovered the murder weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

