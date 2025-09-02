Left Menu

Haryana Extends Support Amidst Flood Crisis in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir

The Haryana government has allocated Rs 5 crore each to Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir to aid in relief efforts following severe floods. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed solidarity, promising continuous support and cooperation to assist affected families and bolster rescue operations amidst the challenging weather conditions.

Updated: 02-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:41 IST
In a display of regional solidarity, the Haryana government has released financial aid totaling Rs 10 crore to assist flood-stricken Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Each state will receive Rs 5 crore to support immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, through officially communicated letters, expressed his unwavering support to the chief ministers of both states. Emphasizing unity in adversity, Saini assured them of Haryana's readiness to provide any additional necessary assistance.

As both states grapple with their worst floods in decades, causing substantial loss of life and displacement, the Haryana government's timely response aims to bolster ongoing rescue operations and restore a semblance of normality for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

