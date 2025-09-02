Haryana Extends Support Amidst Flood Crisis in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir

In a display of regional solidarity, the Haryana government has released financial aid totaling Rs 10 crore to assist flood-stricken Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. Each state will receive Rs 5 crore to support immediate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, through officially communicated letters, expressed his unwavering support to the chief ministers of both states. Emphasizing unity in adversity, Saini assured them of Haryana's readiness to provide any additional necessary assistance.

As both states grapple with their worst floods in decades, causing substantial loss of life and displacement, the Haryana government's timely response aims to bolster ongoing rescue operations and restore a semblance of normality for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)