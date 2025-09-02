Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes 'Jan Sunwai' with Enhanced Security

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to restart her 'Jan Sunwai' programme, resuming public hearings with heightened security measures following a previous attack. The event will have strict monitoring, including facial recognition and increased police presence to ensure her safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:50 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes 'Jan Sunwai' with Enhanced Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will restart the 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday, officials announced. This move comes amid intensified security measures following a previous attack attempt on her by a Rajkot resident.

The public session, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan, aims to address citizens' grievances systematically. Entry to the event is tightly regulated, with unnecessary movement restricted to prevent large gatherings. Attendees will undergo identity verification and list their concerns ahead of interaction with the Chief Minister.

A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed that security arrangements include plain-clothed policemen, facial recognition systems, and armed personnel forming a protective ring around Gupta. The venue will be monitored using CCTV, and attendees will be subject to metal detection checks to ensure a secure environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

Peaceful Protest: How Mumbai Police Managed the Maratha Quota Stir

 India
2
Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

Leopard Poaching Ring Uncovered: Nine Arrests in Odisha Forest

 India
3
Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

Congo's Former Justice Minister Sentenced for Embezzlement

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025