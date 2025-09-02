Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Resumes 'Jan Sunwai' with Enhanced Security

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will restart the 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday, officials announced. This move comes amid intensified security measures following a previous attack attempt on her by a Rajkot resident.

The public session, scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan, aims to address citizens' grievances systematically. Entry to the event is tightly regulated, with unnecessary movement restricted to prevent large gatherings. Attendees will undergo identity verification and list their concerns ahead of interaction with the Chief Minister.

A senior Delhi Police officer confirmed that security arrangements include plain-clothed policemen, facial recognition systems, and armed personnel forming a protective ring around Gupta. The venue will be monitored using CCTV, and attendees will be subject to metal detection checks to ensure a secure environment.

