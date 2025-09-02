Left Menu

Elderly Man's Pension Restored After Being Wrongly Declared Dead

In Prayagraj, a 70-year-old man's pension was reinstated after he was wrongly declared deceased. District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma facilitated the restoration following a public grievance hearing. The incident highlighted negligence by officials, leading to the suspension and disciplinary actions against responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:54 IST
Elderly Man's Pension Restored After Being Wrongly Declared Dead
pension
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have restored the pension of a 70-year-old man in Prayagraj district after he was mistakenly declared dead. The revelation came during a public grievance hearing, prompting swift action from District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Sukuru, from Pali Karanpur village, had detailed his struggles since his pension was halted due to an error by Gram Panchayat officer Ranjana Yadav in 2023. An investigation by Chief Development Officer Harshika Singh verified his complaint.

In response, the district panchayati raj officer was instructed to suspend the negligent officer, and Sukuru's pension was promptly reinstated. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings were ordered against then assistant development officer Akhilesh Kumar Yadav for oversight failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025