Elderly Man's Pension Restored After Being Wrongly Declared Dead

Authorities have restored the pension of a 70-year-old man in Prayagraj district after he was mistakenly declared dead. The revelation came during a public grievance hearing, prompting swift action from District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Sukuru, from Pali Karanpur village, had detailed his struggles since his pension was halted due to an error by Gram Panchayat officer Ranjana Yadav in 2023. An investigation by Chief Development Officer Harshika Singh verified his complaint.

In response, the district panchayati raj officer was instructed to suspend the negligent officer, and Sukuru's pension was promptly reinstated. Additionally, disciplinary proceedings were ordered against then assistant development officer Akhilesh Kumar Yadav for oversight failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)