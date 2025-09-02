Left Menu

Bihar's Pre-Election Boost: Healthcare and Employment Initiatives Unveiled

The Bihar Cabinet has announced significant policies ahead of the upcoming state elections. Key initiatives include increasing stipends for medical interns, raising honorariums for various government roles, and a massive funding boost for the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme to support female entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, the Bihar Cabinet approved a variety of increments and initiatives aimed at boosting education and employment. Chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Cabinet agreed to increase monthly stipends for interns in government medical colleges, a policy affecting medical and dental students, and others in alternative medicine fields.

The Cabinet meeting also gave the green light to open seven new medical colleges across several districts of the state, reflecting a significant investment in healthcare education. Additionally, the meeting ratified substantive increases in the wages of home guards, technical assistants, and other crucial government roles, alongside plans to create thousands of new government positions.

As a part of its socio-economic agenda, the Cabinet earmarked Rs 20,000 crore to empower women entrepreneurs in Bihar, intending to disburse Rs 10,000 to one woman from every household to foster business startups. Moreover, the government established the Prohibition and State Narcotics Control Bureau to combat illegal trade in narcotics and alcohol, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

