Left Menu

Governor Kataria Advocates Ownership Rights for Flood-Affected Punjab Farmers

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the flood-affected district of Ferozepur, advocating for permanent ownership rights for local farmers. He plans to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, addressing long-standing grievances about compensation and government schemes. Kataria aims to secure permanent solutions for communities frequently impacted by floods and conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:38 IST
Governor Kataria Advocates Ownership Rights for Flood-Affected Punjab Farmers
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid a visit to the flood-stricken area of Ferozepur, declaring support for local farmers demanding permanent ownership of land. In a discussion with the media, Kataria emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues with the Chief Minister, acknowledging the necessity of a lasting solution.

Kataria's visit coincided with a meeting at a relief center set up in Bare Ke village, where he was accompanied by prominent officials, including Ferozepur City MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar. The Governor assured reporters that over 250 flood victims had been safely accommodated at the center.

Touching on the history of land ownership in the region, locals recounted cultivating the land for 70 years before being removed from government records. Kataria assured the community of his efforts to rectify the situation and proposed residential plots with ownership rights at safer locations, mitigating risks posed by future floods and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

Kashmir on Alert Amid Heavy Rains Forecast

 India
2
Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

Leadership Shake-Up at Nestle: CEO Laurent Freixe Dismissed Amid Scandal

 Global
3
Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

Minister's Generous Donation to Aid Flood Relief in Jammu and Kashmir

 India
4
Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

Odisha Police Uncover Illegal Cattle Transport: 22 Cattle Found Dead

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025