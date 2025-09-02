Governor Kataria Advocates Ownership Rights for Flood-Affected Punjab Farmers
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the flood-affected district of Ferozepur, advocating for permanent ownership rights for local farmers. He plans to discuss the issue with the Chief Minister, addressing long-standing grievances about compensation and government schemes. Kataria aims to secure permanent solutions for communities frequently impacted by floods and conflict.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria paid a visit to the flood-stricken area of Ferozepur, declaring support for local farmers demanding permanent ownership of land. In a discussion with the media, Kataria emphasized the urgency of addressing these issues with the Chief Minister, acknowledging the necessity of a lasting solution.
Kataria's visit coincided with a meeting at a relief center set up in Bare Ke village, where he was accompanied by prominent officials, including Ferozepur City MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar. The Governor assured reporters that over 250 flood victims had been safely accommodated at the center.
Touching on the history of land ownership in the region, locals recounted cultivating the land for 70 years before being removed from government records. Kataria assured the community of his efforts to rectify the situation and proposed residential plots with ownership rights at safer locations, mitigating risks posed by future floods and conflict.
