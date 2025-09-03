Left Menu

Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the issue of excessive mining weakening bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for collective responsibility to address it. He also pointed to the nexus between politics and illegal mining, and emphasized the need for community support for anti-encroachment drives and flood relief measures.

Updated: 03-09-2025 00:15 IST
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has raised alarms over the impact of rampant mining on infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically pointing to the damage inflicted on bridges.

He urged collective responsibility to curb mining practices, emphasizing its role in compromising the safety of structures essential for public commutation.

Singh also criticized the political ties with illegal mining operations and underscored public support for anti-encroachment efforts.

