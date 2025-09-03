Bridges Weakened by Mining: A Call for Collective Responsibility in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the issue of excessive mining weakening bridges in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for collective responsibility to address it. He also pointed to the nexus between politics and illegal mining, and emphasized the need for community support for anti-encroachment drives and flood relief measures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 00:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has raised alarms over the impact of rampant mining on infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, specifically pointing to the damage inflicted on bridges.
He urged collective responsibility to curb mining practices, emphasizing its role in compromising the safety of structures essential for public commutation.
Singh also criticized the political ties with illegal mining operations and underscored public support for anti-encroachment efforts.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Illegal Mining Crackdown: Political Tensions in Himachal Pradesh
Judicial Turmoil: Istanbul Court's Decision Shakes Turkish Politics
High Court Drama: Illegal Mining Sparks Judicial Recusal
Bolsonaro's Trial and Its Potential Impact on Brazilian Politics
Allahabad High Court Calls for Accountability in Land Encroachment Case