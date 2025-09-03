Left Menu

Vatican Diplomacy: Pope Leo and Israeli President Herzog to Meet

Pope Leo will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the Vatican to discuss critical issues such as the release of hostages held in Gaza, global antisemitism, and safeguarding Christian communities. While a statement claimed it was at the pope's invitation, the Vatican clarified it honors requests by heads of state.

Updated: 03-09-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 01:06 IST
Pope Leo and Israeli President Isaac Herzog are set to meet at the Vatican on Thursday. However, there was some controversy surrounding the origin of the meeting request. The Israeli presidency issued a statement asserting that Herzog would meet Pope Leo at the pope's invitation.

In a rare public rebuke, the Vatican clarified that their protocol involves agreeing to audience requests made by heads of state. A source from Herzog's office explained that a meeting was planned with the late Pope Francis, which was postponed due to his sudden demise, paving the way for the new arrangement.

The meeting with Pope Leo, the first U.S. pontiff, will address issues like the release of hostages in Gaza and anti-Semitism. Leo has consistently called for an end to the Gaza conflict, which aligns with the Vatican's stance of neutrality in global matters.

