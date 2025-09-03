High Seas Strike: U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel in Caribbean
The U.S. military executed a strike on a Venezuelan vessel allegedly carrying illegal drugs, killing 11 people. President Trump announced this action during a press briefing, emphasizing the fight against drug cartels. The strike marked the first operation following recent military deployments in the southern Caribbean.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 04:08 IST
In a bold maritime operation, the U.S. military targeted and destroyed a Venezuelan vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the southern Caribbean, according to President Donald Trump.
The strike, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals identified as members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, was part of a broader effort to curb drug smuggling into the United States.
The deployment of U.S. warships and surveillance planes signals a significant military presence in the Caribbean, raising tensions with Venezuela as the U.S. intensifies its crackdown on drug cartels.
