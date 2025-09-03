High Seas Strike: U.S. Military Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel in Caribbean

In a bold maritime operation, the U.S. military targeted and destroyed a Venezuelan vessel suspected of drug trafficking in the southern Caribbean, according to President Donald Trump.

The strike, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals identified as members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, was part of a broader effort to curb drug smuggling into the United States.

The deployment of U.S. warships and surveillance planes signals a significant military presence in the Caribbean, raising tensions with Venezuela as the U.S. intensifies its crackdown on drug cartels.