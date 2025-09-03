Left Menu

House Oversight Committee Releases Epstein Files Amid Ongoing Justice Department Clash

The House Oversight Committee released files on the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, responding to pressure for transparency. While most information was already public, lawmakers seek more disclosure from the Justice Department. Meanwhile, political tensions persist amid efforts to mandate full release of the files.

On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee made public the files from the Justice Department concerning the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. This action responds to increasing demands from Congress for more transparency in this high-profile case.

The disclosed documents mostly comprise information readily accessible to the public, with many files containing years-old court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell. There are also video files indicating police searches and summaries of law enforcement interviews with victims describing their traumatic experiences.

The release has reignited political tensions as Congress returned from a recess, with House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson attempting to manage dissatisfaction within his party. Despite the publication of extensive files, there is bipartisan support, led by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna, for a bill requiring the Justice Department to release all documents related to the case, highlighting the ongoing struggle for comprehensive disclosure in the Epstein saga.

