Afghanistan Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amidst Global Aid Challenges

In a tragic development, Afghanistan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in its eastern region climbs past 1,400. The United Nations warns of rising casualties, with more than 3,000 injuries reported, as rescue efforts are stalled by challenging mountainous terrain.

The earthquake, measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale, struck multiple provinces, leaving villages flattened and people trapped under the rubble of mud brick and wooden homes. Despite some international support, aid is insufficient due to global crises and dwindling donor funds.

The United Nations has released emergency aid funds while urging more international assistance. Countries like the UK and EU have pledged support. However, Afghanistan's political situation and the Taliban's controversial policies continue to hinder comprehensive aid delivery.