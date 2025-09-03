Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Urgent Relief Amid North India's Flood Crisis

Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special relief package for flood-affected regions in India, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the severe impact of continuous rains, he highlighted the urgency of accelerating relief and rescue operations.

Updated: 03-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 09:44 IST
In response to the widespread flooding across North India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to swiftly announce a special relief package. The regions in dire need include Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, where relentless rains have led to devastation.

Gandhi, addressing the Lok Sabha, stressed the critical situation, stating, 'Floods have caused massive destruction in Punjab, with the situation in neighboring states equally alarming.' He emphasized the necessity for urgent intervention from the central government to aid countless families battling to protect their homes and loved ones.

With major rivers overflowing and infrastructure crippled, Gandhi reiterated his appeal through a video message. He implored for immediate action, specifically for the impacted farmers, as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, causing severe socio-economic disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

