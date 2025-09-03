China Stages Historic Parade Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a display of military prowess, Chinese President Xi Jinping led his country's largest-ever parade, symbolizing a crossroads between peace and conflict for the globe. The parade, marking 80 years since Japan's World War II defeat, was notably attended by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Amid tensions due to U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, Xi asserted a choice between dialogue and confrontation, observing the event from an open-top limousine. Modern military assets were showcased, including hypersonic missiles and underwater drones, against a backdrop of geopolitical symbolism.

The event underscored China's rise as a global power, with Xi addressing over 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square. Analysts are watching for potential military alliances, particularly as Xi emphasizes a new world order challenging Western hegemonism. Diplomatic gestures featuring Putin and Kim highlighted potential shifts in Asia-Pacific dynamics.