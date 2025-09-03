Tensions Flare: Israeli Drones Target UNIFIL Peacekeepers

In a significant escalation, Israeli drones targeted UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon by dropping grenades, prompting widespread concern. The incident has been marked as the most severe attack on the peacekeeping mission since the ceasefire agreement in November last year.

UNIFIL peacekeepers were engaged in roadblock clearance activities near the village of Marwahin when four grenades were dropped, with one landing within 20 meters of the personnel, as per UN reports. Despite prior notifications to the Israeli military, these attacks occurred, raising alarm over the safety of peacekeepers in volatile regions.

The U.N. Security Council recently extended UNIFIL's mandate in Lebanon until the end of 2026, highlighting the ongoing need for peace and security in the area. The mission, established in 1978, continues to serve a crucial role along Lebanon's southern border.

