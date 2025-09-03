Left Menu

Takeshi Niinami Resigns Amid Supplement Scandal

Takeshi Niinami, a prominent Japanese business leader, resigned from Suntory Holdings amid a police investigation into his purchase of supplements allegedly containing THC. He asserts his innocence, stating he hasn't breached any laws. The investigation originates from suspicions raised by Japanese media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:48 IST
Takeshi Niinami Resigns Amid Supplement Scandal
  • Country:
  • Japan

Takeshi Niinami, a renowned fixture in Japan's business community, has resigned from his positions as CEO and chairman of Suntory Holdings. This comes in response to a police investigation into his alleged purchase of THC-containing supplements.

During a briefing with the Keizai Doyukai business lobby, a group he presides over, Niinami insisted on his innocence, stating, "I didn't breach the law and I am innocent." The probe was initiated following media reports in Japan that police in Fukuoka are examining the potential delivery of cannabis-based products to his residence.

Efforts to contact Fukuoka police for comment were unsuccessful. The story illustrates the impact of legal scrutiny on corporate leadership roles and public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

Historic Handshake: North and South Korean Leaders Meet

 South Korea
2
Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

Tragic Disappearance: Indonesia Helicopter Vanishes in Mountainous Terrain

 Indonesia
3
Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

Legal Tangle: Yadu Sugar Mill Under Fire for Unpaid Farmer Dues

 India
4
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025