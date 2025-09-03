Takeshi Niinami Resigns Amid Supplement Scandal
Takeshi Niinami, a prominent Japanese business leader, resigned from Suntory Holdings amid a police investigation into his purchase of supplements allegedly containing THC. He asserts his innocence, stating he hasn't breached any laws. The investigation originates from suspicions raised by Japanese media.
Takeshi Niinami, a renowned fixture in Japan's business community, has resigned from his positions as CEO and chairman of Suntory Holdings. This comes in response to a police investigation into his alleged purchase of THC-containing supplements.
During a briefing with the Keizai Doyukai business lobby, a group he presides over, Niinami insisted on his innocence, stating, "I didn't breach the law and I am innocent." The probe was initiated following media reports in Japan that police in Fukuoka are examining the potential delivery of cannabis-based products to his residence.
Efforts to contact Fukuoka police for comment were unsuccessful. The story illustrates the impact of legal scrutiny on corporate leadership roles and public perception.
