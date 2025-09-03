Delhi CM Resumes Public Hearings Amid Heightened Security

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed her public hearing sessions amid tight security on Wednesday, two weeks after a previous attack during a Jan Sunwai program. The event took place at her camp office, beginning at 8 am, with citizens from across the city seeking her intervention in various grievances.

Gupta, positioned at the heart of proceedings, interacted with attendees through a microphone as they presented their issues one by one. Heightened security was evident, with police personnel, including female officers, forming a protective circle around the chief minister during the interactions.

The security measures included thorough frisking with metal detectors and constant surveillance via CCTV cameras to preclude any incidents. This follows a previous attack on Gupta by an individual from Rajkot during an earlier Jan Sunwai on August 20. The chief minister announced plans to extend the public hearings to all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)